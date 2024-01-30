Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024

SEOUL, Jan. 30, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its advanced digital signage solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, from January 30 to February 2. LG will unveil its comprehensive range of display solutions tailored to the needs of retail, corporate, education and hospitality, including its Micro LED, All-in-One LED, Transparent OLED and cloud management platforms.

Inside ISE 2024’s largest booth, the LG MAGNIT lineup of micro LED displays are featured across several zones that demonstrate different usage scenes, including a digitalized control room, meeting space, luxury suite and virtual production studio. The company’s micro LED technology enables large-scale screens that can be tailored to meet customers’ specific demands and installation environments. In addition to outstanding picture quality with stunning color accuracy across a wide viewing angle, LG’s micro LED tech has undergone rigorous testing for surface flame spread and electromagnetic compatibility.

Ideal for conference rooms, LG MAGNIT All-in-One features easy-to-access, front-mounted controls, integrated speakers and a controller for convenience and simplicity. LG’s Micro LED solutions for corporate control rooms boast large screens and continuous monitoring capabilities, while LG MAGNIT for virtual production studios delivers accurate image reproduction and compatibility with various filmmaking equipment. LG’s Micro LED displays for luxury suites leverage the α (Alpha) 9 AI processor to provide mesmerizing viewing experiences and content-optimized picture quality.

LG’s 1,728-square-meter booth also presents ‘Kinetic LED’ for diverse settings such as shopping malls and airports. The striking installation comprises a kinetic screen measuring 3,670 x 6,100 millimeters and several large-size LED Fine Pitch (model LSBC019) displaying vibrant digital art that moves in sync with atmospheric music.

The Luxury Suite offers exclusive cinematic viewing experiences with the 118-inch LG MAGNIT and 49-, 55- and 65-inch UHD signage solutions featuring new art gallery-inspired picture-frame bezels (offered in three elegant colors). With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

The Corporate Zone highlights three LG MAGNIT displays: one perfect when filming CEO speeches or commercials, another that has a detachable power supply unit for use in control rooms, and the All-in-One model with embedded controller and speakers for meeting rooms. Also on show are the newly-introduced 21:9 aspect ratio, 171-inch LED All-in-One and 21:9, 105-inch LCD signage, which work well with widescreen video-conferencing platforms. These signages are also compatible with integrated solutions from LG’s partners to meet user-specific needs.

In the Retail Zone, visitors can explore solutions that enhance the shopping experience and generate advertising revenue for store operators. LG’s various digital signage for retail boutiques, restaurants, bakeries and cafes include the 79-inch Stretch LED signage, ideal for showing brand content; Transparent OLED, which serves as a digital menu board; and LG Kiosk, which provides a convenient self-service option. The company is also illustrating the ease of selecting and playing in-store advertisements through LG DOOH Ads’ Programmatic AD feature, which optimizes advertising content according to customers.

With its thin bezels, the new 55-inch modular Transparent OLED allows for an NxN-format ‘video wall’ installation that serves as an open partition while engaging shoppers. Also, LG’s double-sided LED-LCD signage (86-inch LED and 75-inch LCD) shows off the compelling possibilities for simultaneously delivering advertisements to in-store visitors and passersby. This space also demonstrates the space-efficiency and versatility of the 37-inch stretch, and 30- and 55-inch vertical Transparent OLED displays.

The Education Zone features a digital classroom equipped with LG CreateBoard – interactive digital boards (55 to 86 inches). Educators can easily load classes through its web browser and give students access via QR codes. An excellent choice for university film programs, the integrated solution for virtual production includes LED screens for displaying digitally-rendered backgrounds, LG CreateBoard for writing and OLED displays for reviewing video footage.

To enhance the customer experience, LG offers various cloud-based software solutions that facilitate the efficient management of its cutting-edge digital displays. The integrated LG Business Cloud platform lets users explore, subscribe to and manage the cloud solutions available for LG digital signage and commercial TVs. Visitors can also check out LG SuperSign Cloud, which enables content creation and distribution for digital signage, the hospitality-enhancing LG Pro:Centric Cloud and the LG ConnectedCare remote management solution.

What’s more, LG unveils its commercial display security system, LG Shield, to respond to more sophisticated cyber threats emerging from AI. LG Shield operates under webOS to protect against security threats, safeguarding central servers, apps and operating systems. Its security performance completed a global common criteria evaluation and has been granted EAL 2 certification and ISO/IEC DIS 18974.

“At ISE 2024, LG’s digital signage, cloud management platforms and collaborations with professional partners across diverse industries reveal an unmatched ability to deliver integrated solutions optimized for a wide variety of spaces,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “We will continue to provide customer-focused smart life solutions that open up new and exciting ways to connect, engage and create.”

LG’s latest digital signage solutions will be on display in Hall 3 (Stand 3K 100) of Fira Barcelona’s Gran Via conference center from January 30 to February 2. To learn more about LG’s digital signage solutions on show at ISE 2024, visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/ise2024.

###