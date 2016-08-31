WORLD’S LARGEST OLED TUNNEL WELCOMES VISITORS TO IFA WITH 450 MILLION BRILLIANT PIXELS

BERLIN, Sep. 1, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) is welcoming visitors to its IFA 2016 exhibition booth with an awe-inspiring and immersive OLED Tunnel measuring a record-breaking 5m tall, 7.4m wide and 15m in length. A total of 216 separate 55-inch curved OLED Signage displays were assembled to create the unique structure comprising 447,897,600 – nearly half a billion – pixels to display a collection of breathtaking scenes including Iceland’s Aurora Borealis, underwater ecosystems and deep space footage.

A video titled “From Black to Black” was produced by LG to include footage that accentuate the lifelike colors and the ability to recreate the miniscule details of life which LG’s OLED technology delivers. The footage includes the black ocean with effervescent jellyfish and the gentle movement of whales, as well as scenes from deep black space and the brilliant northern lights on a black sky. LG captured footage of Iceland’s Northern Lights using 14 separate 8K cameras to record every detail and movement as accurately as possible.

Other video clips such as underwater scenes and shots taken from space will create a fully immersive environment for visitors, making them feel as if they are swimming in the ocean or floating in the Milky Way. At IFA, attendees will have the chance to see how closely the advanced technology of OLED can recreate the great outdoors inside an exhibition hall.

The impressive scale of the display tunnel is made possible by OLED’s ultra-thin, highly flexible lightweight panels. OLED displays can be custom bent to concave or convex formations without any picture quality distortion, allowing for spectacular digital installations such as immersive tunnel-like environments. Each OLED pixel can switch itself on and off, eliminating the need for backlighting. OLED TVs have the ability to render true black and infinite contrast ratio that delivers vibrant, eye-popping color and wide viewing angles.

LG has a history behind big show attractions, with LG earning a Red Dot Award in Spatial Communication for its dome-shaped OLED installations at CES 2016 (view video at https://youtu.be/AdnadJK2DTU).

“It was 50 years ago this year that LG produced its first television and our OLED Tunnel at IFA 2016 is designed to celebrate this milestone with another milestone – the coming of OLED TV,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. “We’re offering visitors to our booth at IFA the opportunity to experience OLED’s revolutionary image rendering capability complete with perfect black, infinite contrast ratio and realistic colors from any angle.”

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 2-7 to personally experience LG’s OLED TVs on display. To enjoy the experience offered by LG OLED Tunnel, please visit https://youtu.be/xii0-VJ_mOg.

# # #