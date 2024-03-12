About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerator

Wash better while protecting your fabric more

Keep clothes looking new longer with the LG AI DD™ that automatically selects the ideal wash cycle.

Intelligent wash with more fabric protection

Keep clothes looking new longer with the LG AI DD™ that automatically selects the ideal wash cycle.

LG's next-generation direct drive motor makes intelligence-based laundry a reality by leveraging big data.

To recognize fabric softness and applying the optimal washing pattern, leading to 18% more fabric protection.

A video shows a white washer sitting at an angle in a room with a basket full of linen next to it. Six icons representing the different motions of the washer for optimal washing fade onto the screen. The LG 6 Motion logo is at the upper right of the six icons.

Optimal wash for fabrics

6 different wash motions including rolling, stepping scrubbing, tumble, filtration, and swung maximize both cleansing and performance.

The top view of the washer is shown with the control panel and beside it is the 10 Year Warranty logo and the Inverter DirectDrive logo.The logos have a ray of light glide over them to shine as it does.

Designed to perform, built to last 10+ years

Providing long-lasting performance, the LG washing machines come with a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

A side view of the washer sits to one side with a dog and a woman on her phone on the other side.

Good work goes unnoticed

Powerful doesn't have to mean noisy. The LG inverter direct drive motor™ runs smoothly and quietly.

* The product models shown above may not currently available in Hong Kong, please refer to LG washing machine series.

