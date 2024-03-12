We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump
Alt text
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
* Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Weight (kg)
63
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
5
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
Buy Directly
F-C1208V4W
LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)