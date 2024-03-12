About Cookies on This Site

Made in Korea Front Loading Dryer (9kg Capacity)

Made in Korea Front Loading Dryer (9kg Capacity)

WF-D90PS

Made in Korea Front Loading Dryer (9kg Capacity)

GENERAL SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load Dryer

  • Drying Type

    Condensing

  • EU Energy Efficiency Class

    B

  • Motor

    Induction Motor

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    9

  • Dimension (W*H*D, mm)

    600x850x590

  • Door Dimension (mm)

    350

  • Door Opening Angle

    120

BODY

  • Color

    Luxury Silver

  • Control Panel

    LED

DRYER FEATURES

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Timed Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Clean Filter

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Drying Level

    5 Levels

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3~19

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

DRYER PROGRAM

  • Bulky Items

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Iron/Light/Cupboard/Very/Extra

