We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6 kg Front Loading Washing Machine / Direct Drive Motor – 10 Year Warranty
All Spec
GENERAL SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Motor
Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
6
-
Variable Spin Speeds
1000/800/400
-
Variable Temperature (oC)
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Energy Efficiency Class / Washing Performance
A/+A
-
Body Color
White
-
Control Panel
LED
-
Door Dimension (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
180
FEATURES
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Bio Care
Yes
-
Boiling Care
Yes
-
Bulky
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash Wool
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Net (W*H*D, mm)
600*850*450
-
With Thin Top Plate (W*H*D, mm)
600*825*450
-
With Pipe and Door (W*H*D, mm)
600*850*500
-
Weight (kg)
59
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.