6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine

WF-1206C5W

6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Hong Kong Water Efficiency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    6

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    No/400/800/1000/1100/1200

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Control

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    600 × 850 × 450*(470#)

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    Pearl White

  • Dial

    Crispy White

  • Door

    Pearl White

  • Slim Body

    Yes

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • Smart ThinQ® Application

    Android

  • Cycle Download

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • "Fabric Care" Drum Design

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Bubble Detect

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Auto

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Remind

    by Apps

  • Filter

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Antibacterical Gasket

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    by Apps

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin Only (Spin)

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to inlet hose

  • #

    Depth from door to inlet hose

