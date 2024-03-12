We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7KG 1200rpm Washing Machine
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade
Grade 1
-
Hong Kong Water Efficiency Grade
Grade 1
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
7
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
No/400/800/1000/1100/1200
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Control
Dial + Touch LED
-
Dimension WxHxD, (mm)
600 × 850 × 455
-
Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)
495
-
Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)
980
DESIGN
-
Body Color
Pearl White
-
Dial
Crispy White
-
Door
Brillant Grey + Pearl White Rim
-
Slim Body
Yes
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS
-
Cycle Download
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
"Fabric Care" Drum Design
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Bubble Detect
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Tub Clean Remind
by Apps
-
Filter
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Antibacterial Gasket
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Dark Wash
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
by Apps
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin Only (Spin)
Yes
NOTE
-
1
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
