8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

WF-N1408MW

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    1

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    1400/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold/ 20/ 40/ 60/ 95

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    600 x 850 x 550*(600#)

  • Height After Top Panel Replacement (mm)

    825

  • Door Dimension (mm)

    300

  • Door Opening Angle

    180°

APPEARANCE

  • Color

    White

  • LED Control Panel

    LED

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19 hours

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Anti-bacterical Gasket

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large / Cotton+

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • LG Smart Laundry & DW App

    Yes

  • - Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to inlet hose at the back (exclude door and button)

  • #

    Depth from front door to inlet hose at the back (include door and button)

