8 kg Front Loading Steam Washing Machine / Direct Drive Motor – 10 Year Warranty
All Spec
GENERAL SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Motor
Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
8
-
Variable Spin Speeds
1400/1200/1000/800/600/400
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Energy Efficiency Class / Washing Performance
A/A
-
Body Color
Silver
-
Control Panel
LED
-
Door Dimension (mm)
350
-
Door Opening Angle
130
FEATURES
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
I Sensor
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System / Jet Spray
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Color Wash
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Net (W*H*D, mm)
600*850*550
-
With Pipe and Door (W*H*D, mm)
600*850*620
-
Weight (kg)
66
