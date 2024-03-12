We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade
Grade 1
-
Hong Kong Water Efficiency Grade
Grade 1
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
6
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
No/400/800/1000/1200
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95
-
Control
Dial + Touch LED
-
Dimension WxHxD, (mm)
600 × 850 × 440*(500#)
-
Height After Top Panel Replacement (mm)
825
DESIGN
-
Body Color
Pearl White
-
Dial
Crispy Silver
-
Door
White
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
"Fabric Care" Drum
Yes
-
Wave Lifter
Yes
-
Foam Detect
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Filter
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay End (Hour)
3-19
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Antibacterial Gasket
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
NOTE
-
*
Rated Body Depth
-
#
Depth include door(closed) and back cover
