About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8KG Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

8KG Washing Machine

WT-80SNSS

8KG Washing Machine

SUMMARY

Print
Capacity
8 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
540 x 925 x 540
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Smart Inverter Motor
Key Features
TurboDrum™

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Motor

    Smart Inverter Motor

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Spin Speeds (rpm)

    740

  • Drain Type

    Pump

  • Water Temperature (℃)

    Cold

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    540 x 925 x 540

  • Height When Door Lifted (mm)

    1210

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    Free Silver

  • Door

    Wide Tempered Glass (Deep Brown)

  • Control Panel

    Touch + LED

FEATURE

  • Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Yes

  • Reversal Water

    Yes

  • Water Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Filter

    Smart Clean Filter

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-18

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Normal (Fuzzy)

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Extra Clean

    Yes

  • Pre wash + Normal

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Soaking

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse Only

    Yes

  • Spin Only (Spin)

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to inlet hose at the back (exclude door and button)

  • #

    Depth from front door to inlet hose at the back (include door and button)

Our Picks for You 