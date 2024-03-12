About Cookies on This Site

9KG 750rpm Steam Washing Machine with TurboWash3D™

9KG 750rpm Steam Washing Machine with TurboWash3D™

WT-WHE90SW

9KG 750rpm Steam Washing Machine with TurboWash3D™

SUMMARY

Capacity
9 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
540 × 945 × 540
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor
Key Features
TurboWash3D™ Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins, Steam™ Allergy Care

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    1

  • Motor

    Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    9

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    750

  • Control

    Touch + LED Display

  • Stacking Installation with LG Dryer Supported

    No

  • Dimension WxHxD (mm)

    540 × 945 × 540

  • Net Weight (kg)

    38

  • Packing Dimension WxHxD (mm)

    655 x 1035 x 645

  • Weight with Packing (kg)

    43

  • Drain Type

    Drain Pump

  • Height When Door Lifted (mm)

    1,240

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door

    Wide Tempered Glass

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • ThinQ™ Application

    LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Cycle Download

    Yes

  • Monitoring & Push Alert

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TurboWash™

    Yes

  • Steam Technology

    Yes

  • Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Foam Detect

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Auto

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Filter

    Auto Clean Filter

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay End (Hour)

    3-18

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Moisture Proof logic board

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Whitening

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Pre wash + Normal

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean (Heat)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Intensive Rinse

    Yes

  • Soaking

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse Only

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

NOTE

  • 1

    Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.

