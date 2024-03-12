We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG 750rpm Steam Washing Machine with TurboWash3D™
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load
-
Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade
1
-
Motor
Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
9
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
750
-
Control
Touch + LED Display
-
Stacking Installation with LG Dryer Supported
No
-
Dimension WxHxD (mm)
540 × 945 × 540
-
Net Weight (kg)
38
-
Packing Dimension WxHxD (mm)
655 x 1035 x 645
-
Weight with Packing (kg)
43
-
Drain Type
Drain Pump
-
Height When Door Lifted (mm)
1,240
DESIGN
-
Body Color
White
-
Door
Wide Tempered Glass
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Cycle Download
Yes
-
Monitoring & Push Alert
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
Steam Technology
Yes
-
Anti-Vibration System
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Foam Detect
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Filter
Auto Clean Filter
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay End (Hour)
3-18
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Moisture Proof logic board
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Normal
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Whitening
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Pre wash + Normal
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean (Heat)
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Intensive Rinse
Yes
-
Soaking
Yes
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse Only
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
NOTE
-
1
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.