9KG 740rpm Smart Inverter Washing Machine
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Auto Restart
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 850 x 545
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1155
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 850 x 545
-
Weight (kg)
30
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Button + LED
FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto, 1-8
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto, 18
-
Tub Clean
Yes
WT-90WC
9KG 740rpm Smart Inverter Washing Machine