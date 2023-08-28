About Cookies on This Site

A Guide to Energy Efficient Air Conditioners

A Guide to Energy
Efficient Air Conditioners

08/28/2023

Depending on the climate, conditioning systems that cool the home can account for 20 - 50% of the energy used, so it’s worth choosing an energy efficient unit. To do so, you’ll need to understand how air conditioners are rated based on their energy efficiency, and get to grips with some of the features and technologies that make some units more efficient than others. Luckily, we’ve put together a handy guide to help you out.

SHOP THE FULL RANGE OF AIR CONDITIONERS HERE

Energy Rating Labels on Air Conditioning Systems

Energy Rating Labels on Air Conditioning Systems

Energy efficient products not only consume less energy, they save you money in the long run and help protect the environment.

To help you choose energy efficient air conditioners, the energy label classifies the energy performance of a product type into five grades: Grade 1 energy label is among the most energy efficient in the market while Grade 5 is the least efficient.

How to Use Energy Labels

Follow the steps below to make sense of the Energy Labels on different air conditioners, so that you can choose a unit that’s most appropriate for your needs.

1: Work out the energy usage

The kWh (kilowatt hours) per year figures, which can be seen on the energy label, indicate how much electricity the air conditioner will use for heating and cooling. The lower the kWh, the cheaper it should be to run. Be aware that these figures should act as a reference only, since the actual consumption will vary depending on use.

2: Consider the size and placement of your Air Conditioners

It’s important to choose an air conditioner that’s the right size for your home when shopping around; you can find more information on this in our air conditioner buying guide. You’ll also need to consider where you’re installing the unit in your home: think about the orientation of windows and how well insulated a room is. Once you’ve thought about these things, you can more accurately compare the efficiency of different models on the market.

Ready to Buy an Energy Efficient Air Conditioner?

Discover our full range of Air Conditioners online, including split type, window type and heat pump air conditioners to heat and cool your home.