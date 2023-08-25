Laundry Tips: How to Use Your Washing Machine

Today, there are plenty of different laundry detergents to choose from, but you shouldn’t just go for the cheapest one. Consider your household needs when selecting a detergent: think about how soiled your clothes generally get, and whether you or anyone else in your household has skin sensitivities.



Below you’ll find an overview of the most common types of detergent on the market:



● Powdered detergents are fine for general loads, but they don’t always dissolve fully in cold washes, meaning they can leave a white residue on fabrics. However, powder detergents are generally cheaper to buy and come in large boxes, so one box usually lasts for a while. If you don’t live close to a shop or budget is a concern, powdered detergents may be best for you.

● Liquid detergents are usually better at removing stains than laundry powder, because liquid cleaners contain enzymes that can penetrate and break down stains on clothing. If your clothes are usually fairly soiled – perhaps you have young children at home – a liquid detergent will be best.

● Single dose pods and tablets are convenient, but they’re more expensive than liquid and powdered detergents, so they may not be the best option if you’re on a tight budget.

● If you or someone in your household has sensitive skin, you should choose an unscented or non-bio laundry detergent. Non-bio detergents don’t contain the same enzymes found in other types of laundry cleaner, so they’re kinder to sensitive skin.