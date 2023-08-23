Today, the most popular monitors on the market are either IPS or VA types. TN (or twisted nematic) panel types are also available; these monitors have a low input lag and faster response times, so they’re a good choice for gamers.

Although IPS, VA and TN displays all use LED technology (a form of LCD or Liquid Crystal Display), the picture quality and response times can vary; TN monitors do not reproduce colour as effectively as IPS and VA types, for example.