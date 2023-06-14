Washing Machine Buying Guide

It’s a good idea to get to grips with the wash programs that are available, so that you know your new machine will meet your needs. You can download a huge number of cycles for selected models using the LG ThinQ™ app; below, we’ve set out some of the most common programs you’ll come across as standard.



Cotton



This setting is designed for cotton fabrics and for normally soiled clothes. It can also wash more heavily soiled cotton items on a higher setting.



Cotton Eco



Eco modes use less water and a lower temperature, making this program more energy efficient than other modes. It can be used for light to normally soiled clothes.



Mixed Fabric



Choose this setting for loads with mixed fabrics; it can be used to clean most fabrics except delicates like silk, wool, sportswear, duvets and curtains.



Easy Care



This setting can be used for clothes that don’t need ironing after washing, such as polyamide, acrylic and polyester fabrics. Remember that synthetic fabrics like these should be washed at 40°C or less, since they’re more delicate than cotton.



Quiet Wash



Select this cycle if you want a quieter spin with less vibration.



Allergy Care



Allergy Care cycles help to reduce exposure to allergens from clothes*; you’ll notice the Steam+™ feature on selected LG washing machines, too. This setting heats up water in the load to create steam, which in turn opens up the fabric fibres to help to reduce exposure to common household allergens.



*Different LG Washing Machines with Allergy Care cycles reduces exposure to different types of allergens, please check the product page of each LG Washing Machine for more details on each Allergy Care cycles.



Wrinkle Care with Steam+™ (Refresh)



Like our Allergy Care cycles, the Wrinkle Care setting uses steam to streamline laundry day. After completing a wash, it produces steam and uses special drum movements to reduce creases in your clothes.



Delicates



This cycle washes at a lower temperature, to care for delicate garments such as underwear and blouses, or any other items that may be damaged in a regular wash.



Hand/Wool



This cycle targets care for machine washable knitwear and other items you’d usually wash by hand using this cycle, which launders at a lower temperature than a regular wash.*



* Regular Cotton cycles is 40ºC and Hand/Wool is 30ºC



Sportswear



Remove sweat marks and odours from sports and outdoor clothing with this cycle. It washes for longer at lower temperatures, to give heavily soiled sportswear a thorough clean without damaging the fabric. If you have garments made from specialist fabrics like COOLMAX®, GORE-TEX, fleece or Sympatex, choose this cycle.



Duvet



This cycle is designed to clean larger textile items such as bed covers and pillows.



Dark Wash



If you have clothes that may fade in a regular wash, select this cycle. You can wash cottons or mixed fabrics on a dark wash, but you should use a detergent that’s formulated for coloured fabrics.



Quick 30



If you’re short on time, the Quick 30 setting will clean small loads and lightly soiled garments in around 30 minutes.



Intensive 60



This setting washes at 60°C for 60 minutes, giving an intense clean that’s still designed to be energy efficient.