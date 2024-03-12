About Cookies on This Site

LG IPS Monitor MP55

LG IPS Monitor MP55

22MP55HQ

LG IPS Monitor MP55

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    21.5

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.24795(H)*0.24795(V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Lamp Q'ty

    White LED 2ch

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Back

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Back

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    20W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56 ~ 61kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    English,German,Frence,Spain,Italy,Sweden,Finland,Portugues,Brazil,Poland,Russia,Greece,Ukraine,China,Japan,Korea,Hindi.

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )

    Yes

  • SUPER Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • RTC

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black (High Glossy)

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Texture

  • Stand Color

    Black high glossy+texture

  • Base Color

    Black high glossy+texture

  • Others

    Black Texture

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -3º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

  • Swivel

    Yes

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    508*188*416

  • Set (without Stand)

    508*60*312

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.5

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Gold

  • Windows 8

    Win8

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

