About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CINEMA 3D Monitor D43 Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CINEMA 3D Monitor D43 Series

D2743P

LG CINEMA 3D Monitor D43 Series

Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Screen Size

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.311(H)*0.311(V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness 2D (cd/m²)

    250

  • Brightness 3D (cd/m²)

    100

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    14ms

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle 2D (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Viewing Angle 3D

    R/L : 65/65 U+D : 12

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    27W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    <0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    <0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Video

    Yes

  • 3D Effect

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Hairline+Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Texture

  • Base Color

    Black Glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    642(W)*203(D)*459(H)

  • Set (without Stand)

    642(W)*47(D)*390(H)

  • Wall Mount

    Wall Mount VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.82

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.23

STANDARD

  • TCO 5.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT-Gold

    Yes

  • Windows 7

    Yes

  • Other

    TUV-Rheiland (Flicker Free)

Our Picks for You 