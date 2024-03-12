We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CINEMA 3D Monitor D43 Series
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.311(H)*0.311(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness 2D (cd/m²)
250
-
Brightness 3D (cd/m²)
100
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
14ms
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle 2D (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Viewing Angle 3D
R/L : 65/65 U+D : 12
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
27W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
<0.5W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Video
Yes
-
3D Effect
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Hairline+Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Texture
-
Base Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
642(W)*203(D)*459(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
642(W)*47(D)*390(H)
-
Wall Mount
Wall Mount VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.82
-
Set (without Stand)
4.23
STANDARD
-
TCO 5.0
Yes
-
EPEAT-Gold
Yes
-
Windows 7
Yes
-
Other
TUV-Rheiland (Flicker Free)
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.