LG CINEMA 3D Monitor

LG CINEMA 3D Monitor

D2792P

LG CINEMA 3D Monitor

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS/3D

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114*0.3114

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080 FHD

  • Backlight Type

    WLED

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    14ms

  • Response Time (GTG)

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Lamp Q'ty

    56

  • Inverter

    Yes

  • Surface Treatment

    Glare

  • EPA

    Yes

  • Microsoft Logo

    Win7

  • Others

    CCC

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Composite/Component

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    adapter (wall-out type)

  • Input

    AC100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    31W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

  • Output(for Speaker)

    DC 19V, 1.7A

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56 ~ 61kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080 @60Hz

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080 @60Hz

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080 @60Hz

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Red

OSD

  • Number of Language

    18

  • Country (Language)

    English

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • 3D

    Yes

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): PC

    Yes

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): Video

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Forte Manager

    Yes

  • Forte Pivot

    Yes

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    622.3*196.0*449.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    622.3*83.9*379.9

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.2

