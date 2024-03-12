We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CINEMA 3D Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
27
-
Panel Type
IPS/3D
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114*0.3114
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
Backlight Type
WLED
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
14ms
-
Response Time (GTG)
8ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Lamp Q'ty
56
-
Inverter
Yes
-
Surface Treatment
Glare
-
EPA
Yes
-
Microsoft Logo
Win7
-
Others
CCC
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Composite/Component
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
adapter (wall-out type)
-
Input
AC100~240V 50~60Hz
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
31W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
-
Output(for Speaker)
DC 19V, 1.7A
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56 ~ 61kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080 @60Hz
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080 @60Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080 @60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color (On mode)
Red
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Red
OSD
-
Number of Language
18
-
Country (Language)
English
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
3D
Yes
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): PC
Yes
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): Video
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Forte Manager
Yes
-
Forte Pivot
Yes
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
622.3*196.0*449.0
-
Set (without Stand)
622.3*83.9*379.9
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.9
-
Set (without Stand)
5.2
