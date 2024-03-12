We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG E2211PU Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size
21.5
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.248(H)*0.248(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Others
USB 1Up/2Down (Bus-Power)
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LPB
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
28W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black
-
Back Cover Color
Black
-
Base Color
Black
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -4º (front) ~ 16 º(rear)
-
Height Adj. (mm)
Yes (0-110)
-
Pivot
Yes (0-90º)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
509(W)*224(D)*354(min) 464(max)(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
509(W)*62(D)*304(H)
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.71
-
Set (without Stand)
2.62
STANDARD
-
TCO 5.1
Yes
-
EPA 5.1
Yes
-
EPEAT-Gold
Yes
-
Windows 7
Yes
