20" Class LED Monitor

20M38H-B

20" Class LED Monitor

20" Class Full HD LED Monitor
All Spec

SIGNAL INPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

AUDIO OUTPUT

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA)

    16W

  • Normal On(typ.)

    20W

  • Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

D-SUB

  • H-Frequency

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency

    56~75Hz

HDMI

  • H-Frequency

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency

    56~75Hz

PC

  • D-sub

    1600 x 900

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1600 x 900

VIDEO

  • HDMI

    1600 x 900

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6

  • Key Type

    Tact type

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White blinking

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

PICTURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black Hairline

  • B/Cover

    Black texture

  • Stand

    Black high glossy

  • Base

    Black Hairline

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes / -5º ~ 20º

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    463.0x167.8x358.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    463.0x57.4x286.5

  • Box

    542x360x118

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    2

  • Box

    3

STUFFING

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    1080/2376/2640

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • Windows

    Yes (win10)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • HDMI

    Option

