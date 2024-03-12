About Cookies on This Site

FHD IPS Monitor

22BK55WY-B

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    22"

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    1680 x 1050

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5000000:1

  • Response Time(on/off)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    170 / 160 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB Down Stream

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56~75Hz

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(DVI-D)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DVI-D)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

RESOLUTION - SIGNAL INPUT

  • DisplayPort

    1680 x 1050

  • DVI-D

    1680 x 1050

  • D-Sub

    1680 x 1050

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output

    1W x 2

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Frame

    Black - Non Glossy

  • Back Cover

    Black - Non Glossy

  • Stand

    Black - Non Glossy

  • Base

    Black - Non Glossy

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Height Adjustable Stand

    Max. 130mm

  • Swivel (L/R)

    ±180°

  • Pivot (Vertical)

    Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Language

    English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Type

    Tact

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    15.3W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

STANDARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Yes (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • ISO 9241-307

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    505.7 x 270 x 387.7

  • Set (without Stand)

    505.7 x 57.9 x 338.6

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.5

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord

