About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22” IPS LED Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

22” IPS LED Monitor

22MB37PU

22” IPS LED Monitor

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    21.5

  • Panel Type

    LED IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M Colours

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178° x 178°

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

REAR INPUT CONNECTION

  • Digital

    DVI-D (1), D-Sub (1)

  • Audio

    PC Audio

REAR OUTPUT CONNECTION

  • Audio

    Speaker (1W x 2)

POWER

  • Type

    Built-In-Power

  • Input

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    15.9W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

STANDARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Yes (6.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • ISO 9241-307

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    509 x 239 x 349

  • Set (without Stand)

    509 x 62 x 304

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.4

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, USB, PC Audio

Our Picks for You 