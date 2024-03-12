We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22” IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
21.5
-
Panel Type
LED IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M Colours
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178° x 178°
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
REAR INPUT CONNECTION
-
Digital
DVI-D (1), D-Sub (1)
-
Audio
PC Audio
REAR OUTPUT CONNECTION
-
Audio
Speaker (1W x 2)
POWER
-
Type
Built-In-Power
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On
15.9W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
STANDARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Yes (6.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
ISO 9241-307
Yes
-
Windows
Win10
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
509 x 239 x 349
-
Set (without Stand)
509 x 62 x 304
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.6
-
Set (without Stand)
2.4
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, USB, PC Audio
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.