LG Business Monitor 22MB67PY

LG Business Monitor 22MB67PY

22MB67PY

LG Business Monitor 22MB67PY

BASIC

  • Screen Size (inch)

    22

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.282*0.282

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    1680*1050

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Vertical

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Others

    USB 1Up/2Down

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Vertical

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output

    1W x 2

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-in Power

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power: Normal On (EPA 6.0)

    19W

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    33W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-sub)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (D-sub)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (DVI-D)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (DVI-D)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    56~61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • D-sub (PC)

    1680 x 1050

  • DVI-D (PC)

    1680 x 1050

  • Display Port (PC)

    1680 x 1050

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Motion Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Mechanical Switch

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black / White texture / Hair line

  • Back Cover Color

    Black / White texture

  • Stand Color

    Black / White texture

  • Base Color

    Black / White texture / Hair line

  • Others

    Black / White texture

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -5º (front) ~ 20º (rear)

  • Swivel

    Yes

  • Height Adj. (mm)

    Yes (Down Height 50mm / 120mm range)

  • Pivot

    Yes (90º)

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    506*239*365

  • Set (without Stand)

    506*58*339

  • Wall Mount

    100*100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.7

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.5

STANDARD

  • TCO

    6.0

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Gold

  • ISO13406-2

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (Win8)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

