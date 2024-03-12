We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Business Monitor 22MB67PY
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
22
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.282*0.282
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Resolution
1680*1050
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Vertical
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others
USB 1Up/2Down
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output
1W x 2
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-in Power
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power: Normal On (EPA 6.0)
19W
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
33W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub (PC)
1680 x 1050
-
DVI-D (PC)
1680 x 1050
-
Display Port (PC)
1680 x 1050
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Motion Energy Saver
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Mechanical Switch
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black / White texture / Hair line
-
Back Cover Color
Black / White texture
-
Stand Color
Black / White texture
-
Base Color
Black / White texture / Hair line
-
Others
Black / White texture
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
-5º (front) ~ 20º (rear)
-
Swivel
Yes
-
Height Adj. (mm)
Yes (Down Height 50mm / 120mm range)
-
Pivot
Yes (90º)
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
506*239*365
-
Set (without Stand)
506*58*339
-
Wall Mount
100*100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.7
-
Set (without Stand)
3.5
STANDARD
-
TCO
6.0
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Gold
-
ISO13406-2
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Win8)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.