21.45" Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Colors more vibrant and accurate
The 21.45-inch screen with Full HD (1920x1080) elevates work productivity through clear color.
*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enhanced eye protection
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Enjoy the smooth tear-free gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Off
-
On
Black stabilizer
Step ahead in the dark
Black stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and comfy solution
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
21.45
-
Size (cm)
54.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2493 x 0.241
-
Brightness (Min.)
220
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Camera
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
Yes (1EA)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
20W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
491.9 x 378.1 x 200
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
491.9 x 284.3 x 50.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
567 x 372 x 128
-
Weight with Stand
2.46
-
Weight without Stand
2.05
-
Weight in Shipping
3.5
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
Buy Directly
22MR410-B
21.45" Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™