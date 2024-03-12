We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Personal TV MT57
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
23.8"
-
Panel
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2745*0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
non Glare
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
Signal Input [Jack location]
Rear/Side(USB,Audio IN)
-
- D-Sub
Yes
-
- Component
Yes
-
- Composite
Yes
-
- HDMI (Ver.)
Yes (2EA, HDMI 1.3)
-
- USB (Ver.)
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
Audio Input (Jack location)
Rear/Side (PC Audio in)
-
- RCA
Yes
-
- PC Audio In
Yes
-
Audio Output (Jack location)
Rear
-
- Headphone Out
Yes
-
Tuner Input (Jack location)
Rear
-
- Digital
DTMB
-
- Analog
PAL Multi
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W x 2
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Type (w/ Watt)
Adapter (40W)
-
Input
100-240V
-
Normal On (Typ.)
28W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
1W
-
DC Of f(Max)
0.4W
FREQUENCY
-
D-Sub: H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
D-Sub: V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
-
HDMI: H-Frequency
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI: V-Frequency
56Hz~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC: D-Sub
1920x1080
-
PC: HDMI
1920x1080
-
Video: HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video: Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video: Composit
480i, 576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Joystick (4 direction-center push)
-
LED Color (On mode)
Off
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color (Standby)
Red
-
Key Location
Bottom (Center)
OSD
-
Country
Hong Kong
-
Number of Language
2 Language(English/Traditional Chinese)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
Yes (DAS, Black Stabilizer)
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)Acessibility
Yes (Video, Music, Picture)
-
PIP
Yes
-
Time Machine Ready
Ready(External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Triple XD engine
Yes
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI1/2 (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV, HDMI1/2 Full Wide - DTV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2 Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI1/2
-
Virtual surround
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
RS232C
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
Black texture
-
Stand
Black Glossy
-
Base
Black Glossy
-
Others
Black Glossy
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Detachable
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5-20 degree
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
554.9*198.2*437.2
-
Set (without Stand)
554.9*74.8*343.3
-
Wall Mount
75*75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.8
-
Set (without Stand)
3.6
