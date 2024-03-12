About Cookies on This Site

27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor

27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor
27MP89HM

27MP89HM

27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M Colours

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 X 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178°/178°

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare(Haze 1%) , Hard coating (3H)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Super + resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (ver2.0)

  • - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

RESOLUTION – PC

  • HDMI

    1920x1080

RESOLUTION – VIDEO

  • HDMI

    1080P

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Slim Invisible Speaker

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Frame

    Silver spray

  • Back Cover

    White

  • Stand

    Silver spray

  • Base

    Silver Spray

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes / -2º ~ 15º

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Language

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Type

    Joystick

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    20.3W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    613.1 × 209.7 × 456.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    613.1 × 60.5 × 352.8

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.3

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Stand body, Stand base, Body top cover , User screw(M4*14, 2ea), Cable holder

