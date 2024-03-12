We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M Colours
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 X 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178°/178°
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare(Haze 1%) , Hard coating (3H)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Super + resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (ver2.0)
-
- H-Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz
-
- V-Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
RESOLUTION – PC
-
HDMI
1920x1080
RESOLUTION – VIDEO
-
HDMI
1080P
SPEAKER
-
Type
Slim Invisible Speaker
-
Audio output
5W x 2
DESIGN - COLOR
-
Frame
Silver spray
-
Back Cover
White
-
Stand
Silver spray
-
Base
Silver Spray
DESIGN - STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -2º ~ 15º
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Language
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Type
Joystick
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On
20.3W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
613.1 × 209.7 × 456.2
-
Set (without Stand)
613.1 × 60.5 × 352.8
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.8
-
Set (without Stand)
4.3
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Stand body, Stand base, Body top cover , User screw(M4*14, 2ea), Cable holder
