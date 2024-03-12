We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' Class UltraGear Gaming Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
27"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
1,000,000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
2ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
170° / 160°
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader
-
Ratio
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP1.4
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes (included in Picture Mode)
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes (120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (included in Picture Mode)
-
OnScreen Control Software
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
1 (ver2.0)
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30~255kHz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
48~240Hz
-
DisplayPort
1 (ver1.2)
-
- H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30~255kHz
-
- V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
48~240Hz
-
USB Up-stream
1 (ver 3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
2 (ver 3.0)
-
Headphone Out
1
FREESYNC
-
HDMI / DP
48~240Hz
DESIGN - STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º~15º
-
Pivot
Yes (90˚ Clockwise)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
Others(KC,CCC)
KC
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)
-
Set (without Stand)
625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.35
-
Set (without Stand)
4.6
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, HDMI, USB3.0 Upstream Cable, Display Port, Cable holder, Mouse holder
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Model
LSW140B
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
