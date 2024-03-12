We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS Personal TV MT46
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
23.6
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2715*0.2715mm
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Non-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear/Side
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1EA)
-
Others
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Rear/Side
-
RCA
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Tuner Input
Rear
-
Others
DTMB
-
PAL Multi
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W*2CH
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adapter (Wall Mounting type)
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
33W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.4W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color (On mode)
Off
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Color (Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Country (Language)
Hong Kong
-
Number of Language
2 Language (English/Traditional Chinese)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
----- Picture -----
-----
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component, RGB, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI Zoom2 - DTV Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI
-
DVR / Time Machine
Ready (External device) / Recording: Yes, Time Shift: Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
----- Sound -----
-----
-
SRS
No
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Caption
Yes
-
----- Time/Clock -----
-----
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black pattern texture
-
Stand Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Color
Black Glossy
-
Others
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
-5~20 degree
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
556*166.4*392.7
-
Set (without Stand)
556*56*343.2
-
Wall Mount
Wall Mount VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.9
-
Set (without Stand)
3.6
STANDARD
-
VESA Mount
VESA Compatible (75mm*75mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes (Wall-mount type Adapter)
-
Remote Controller
Yes
