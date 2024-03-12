We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.6" HD Ready LED TV Monitor
Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together
LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together
Make Your Home Cinema
-
OFF
-
ON
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.
*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.
Immersive Experience
an immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers
Being Stylish & Convenient
being stylish and convenient with wall mountable feature
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.6
-
Size (cm)
60
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.38175x0.38175
-
Brightness (Min.)
160cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m²
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 68%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Audio
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
Yes
-
Time Machine Ready
Yes
-
USB Media Player
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2EA)
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz - 83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
58Hz - 62Hz
-
Optical Out
Yes
-
USB
Yes (USB2.0 1ea)
-
LAN
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
SOUND
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
5W
-
Virtual surround
AI Sound
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energy Label
Grade 3
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL
-
Digital
DTMB
-
- EPG
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
WebOS 22
-
Web Browser
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
with Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 393.8 x 148.6 mm
-
without Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 340.9 x 58 mm
-
Shipping (WxHxD)
700 x 142 x 402 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
with Stand
3.6kg
-
without Stand
3.25kg
-
Shipping
4.8kg
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Wall Mount Size
75 x 75
