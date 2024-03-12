About Cookies on This Site

24” UltraFine™ 4K UHD Monitor

24UD58-B

24” UltraFine™ 4K UHD Monitor

24" Class Monitor
Realistic Gaming Experience

Realistic Gaming Experience

The LG Ultra HD 4K monitor based on IPS
offers accurate picture quality without any distortion
and makes games as more realistic as possible.
Finally, It brings to immersive gaming experience.
Clear, Live Gaming Scenes with FreeSync

Clear, Live Gaming Scenes
with FreeSync

With FreeSync, you can play any high-end game without screen tearing
and stuttering that occur from the difference between a graphic card's frame
rate and monitor's refresh rate.
High-End Gaming Features

High-End Gaming Features

Black Stabilizer senses the darkest area and makes it brighter so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows.And Dynamic Action Sync allows you to attack enemies faster with less lag time.
Optimized Setting for the Games of Your Taste

Optimized Setting for
the Games of Your Taste

Game Mode, consisting of Custom(Game), FPS and RTS modes, provides a customized gaming experience, adjusting and optimizing the settings for the game you select.
Edit Perfect Visual

            

                                               
Convenient, Easy OnScreen Control

Convenient, Easy OnScreen Control

Allows you to easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse.
Split Your Workspace

Split Your Workspace

Screen Split divides the display into multiple sections for different tasks by
resizing the windows on the screen. Its advanced options have expanded to
include 4 types of Picture-in-Picture(PIP) Mode among 14 options.
It offers the most efficient professional work environment.
Refined Aesthetic Design

Refined Aesthetic Design

The coexistence of smoothness and solidness in the curved structure. The beauty of ArcLine is the icing on the cake.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See Details
Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1369mm x 0.1369mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Typical 250nits, Min 200nits

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment(Glare/non-Glare)

    Anti-Glare 3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (ver 2.0)

  • - H-Frequency

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • - Resolution - PC

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • - Resolution - Video

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

  • Display Port

    1 (ver 1.2)

  • - FreeSync V-Frequency Range

    40~60Hz

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

AUDIO OUTPUT

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

POWER

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(typ.)

    35W

  • Normal On

    23W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • [Key Location]

    Front

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (2.2)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Front

    High Glossy (Front Face), Texture (Side Face)

  • Back Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Glossy Black

  • Base

    Glossy Black

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (-2~15 )

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    553.7 x 202.2 x 420.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    553.7 x 60.8 x 333

  • Wall Mount

    100mm x100mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.4

STANDARD

  • TCO7.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • Software Install CD

    Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

  • Cable Holder

    Yes

