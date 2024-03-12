We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor
Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive gaming
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
-
Not apply DAS
-
DAS
Dynamic action sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with dynamic action sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
-
Off
-
On
Black stabilizer
Step ahead in the dark
Black stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
Visual splendor
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and comfy
Achieve suitable positioning with the ergonomic stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5
-
Size (cm)
80
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Brightness (Min.)
200
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output (unit)
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.3x420.1x45.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
821x507x226
-
Weight with Stand
7.0
-
Weight without Stand
5.2
-
Weight in Shipping
10.1
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
Buy Directly
32UR550-B
31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor