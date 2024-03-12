We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor TV MA73 Series
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
29
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7M (True)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Lamp Q'ty
LED B/LIGHT
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes (Dual)
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others
HDMI(MHL), USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Rear
-
RCA
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Tuner Input
Rear
-
PAL Multi
Yes
-
Others
DTMB
SPEAKER
-
Type
Slim Type
-
Audio output
5W
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adapter (Desktop Type)
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
52W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)
RESOLUTION
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
DP (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
-
Component (Video)
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Video)
NTSC, PAL, Secam
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
8 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color (On mode)
Off
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Orange
-
LED Color (Standby)
Red
OSD
-
Country (Language)
Hong Kong
-
Number of Language
2 Language(English/ 中文)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
----- Picture -----
-----
-
Picture Mode
TV,AV,Component : Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2 DVI/HDMI(PC)/DP : Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game HDMI(AV) : Custom/Standard/Vivid1/Vivid2/Cinema
-
ARC-PC
Yes
-
ARC-Video
Yes
-
----- Sound -----
-----
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Hair Line
-
Back Cover Color
Black
-
Stand Color
Black
-
Base Color
Black
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
-5(±3) ~ 20(±3) degree
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
699.7x197.2x404.5
-
Set (without Stand)
699.7x68.5x327.5
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.9
-
Set (without Stand)
5.3
STANDARD
-
VESA Mount
VESA Compatible (100*100) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Yes 1ea : Manual/Driver file/Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows) 1ea : Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows),Screen split(OS:Mac)
-
Remote Controller
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.