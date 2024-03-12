About Cookies on This Site

LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor TV MA73 Series

LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor TV MA73 Series

29MA73D

LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor TV MA73 Series

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    29

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7M (True)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2628(H) mm x 0.2628(V) mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    300 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Lamp Q'ty

    LED B/LIGHT

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Rear

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes (Dual)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Others

    HDMI(MHL), USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Rear

  • RCA

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Tuner Input

    Rear

  • PAL Multi

    Yes

  • Others

    DTMB

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Slim Type

  • Audio output

    5W

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adapter (Desktop Type)

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    52W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (PC)

    2560*1080

  • DP (PC)

    2560*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    2560*1080

  • Component (Video)

    480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video (Video)

    NTSC, PAL, Secam

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    8 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Orange

  • LED Color (Standby)

    Red

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    Hong Kong

  • Number of Language

    2 Language(English/ 中文)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • ----- Picture -----

    -----

  • Picture Mode

    TV,AV,Component : Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2 DVI/HDMI(PC)/DP : Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game HDMI(AV) : Custom/Standard/Vivid1/Vivid2/Cinema

  • ARC-PC

    Yes

  • ARC-Video

    Yes

  • ----- Sound -----

    -----

  • Dolby Surround

    Virtual surround

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • ----- General Function -----

    -----

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Teletext

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Hair Line

  • Back Cover Color

    Black

  • Stand Color

    Black

  • Base Color

    Black

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt

    -5(±3) ~ 20(±3) degree

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    699.7x197.2x404.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    699.7x68.5x327.5

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.3

STANDARD

  • VESA Mount

    VESA Compatible (100*100) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Yes 1ea : Manual/Driver file/Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows) 1ea : Screen split,Auto resolution(OS:Windows),Screen split(OS:Mac)

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

