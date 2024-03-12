About Cookies on This Site

21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor 29UC88

21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor 29UC88

BASIC

  • Screen Size (inch)

    29" Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    8bit, 16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm

  • Resolution

    2560*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)

  • Display Port

    Yes (1.2)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output

    Speaker 7W*2

  • Others

    MaxxAudio

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (EPA 6.0)

    28W

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    56~75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • PIP

    - (PIP mode in Screen Split)

  • PBP

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes (DP 48~75Hz)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split

    Yes

  • My Display Preset

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Tilt

    -5º-15º

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

  • Height(mm)

    120mm range

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    700.9 x 252.4 x 396.22 (Down) / 700.9 x 252.4 x 516.22 (Up)

  • Set (without Stand)

    700.9 x 99.0 x 316.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    6.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.5

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

