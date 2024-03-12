We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor 29UC88
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
29" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
8bit, 16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)
-
Display Port
Yes (1.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output
Speaker 7W*2
-
Others
MaxxAudio
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (EPA 6.0)
28W
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56~75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 48~75Hz)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split
Yes
-
My Display Preset
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Tilt
-5º-15º
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
Height(mm)
120mm range
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
700.9 x 252.4 x 396.22 (Down) / 700.9 x 252.4 x 516.22 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
700.9 x 99.0 x 316.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.2
-
Set (without Stand)
5.5
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
