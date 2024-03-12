We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29UM57
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
29
-
Color Gamut
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT)
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (brazil)
-
Number of Language
16
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Tilt
-5º~20º
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75 (VESA compatible)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
703 x 213.2 x 414.2
-
Set (without Stand)
703 x 64 x 328
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.2
-
Set (without Stand)
4.7
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
