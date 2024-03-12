We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38'' Curved 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Display
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
38" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time (Typ.)
14ms
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (ver2.0)
-
H-Frequency(HDMI)
30 ~ 125KHz
-
V-Frequency(HDMI)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
1 (ver1.2)
-
H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30 ~ 125KHz
-
V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
USB Type-C
1
-
H-Frequency(USB Type-C)
30 ~ 125KHz
-
V-Frequency(USB Type-C)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
Headphone Out
1
-
USB
Yes
-
Down-stream
2 (USB3.0) * included Quick Charge for port 1
SPEAKER
-
Power
10W*2 with Bluetooth
-
Audio Tuning
(Rich Bass)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)
60W
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA7.0)
120W
-
Normal On(Typ.)
57W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
GAME
-
Freesync
Yes (DP 52~75Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
SUPER+ Resolution
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Height(Range)
110mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
897.2 x 230.4 x 466.2
-
Set (without Stand)
897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
9.3kg
-
Set (without Stand)
7.7kg
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
