37.5" Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor

37.5" Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor

38WK95C

37.5" Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    37.5" Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07 Billion

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1,000:1 (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    1,000,000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178°/178° (CR≥10)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Non HDR Contents：Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game,
    Custom (Game) HDR Contents：HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • PBP

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (included in Picture Mode)

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super + resolution

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Screen split Software

    Yes

  • My Display Preset Software

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control Software

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (ver2.0)

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30 ~ 130KHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    1 (ver1.2)

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 130KHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    56~75Hz

  • USB Type-C

    1

  • USB Down-stream

    2 (USB3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    1

FREESYNC

  • HDMI / DP

    52~75Hz (DP Only)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Rich Bass

  • Audio output

    10W x 2( with Bluetooth)

DESIGN - STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º~15º

  • Height Adjustable Stand

    100mm

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.2)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
    897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)

  • Set (without Stand)

    897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    9

  • Set (without Stand)

    7.7

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C to Type-C, Gender (USB Tpye-A to Type-C), Cable holder

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • VESA Standard

    100 × 100

