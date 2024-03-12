We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37.5" Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
37.5" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07 Billion
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1,000:1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
1,000,000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178°/178° (CR≥10)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Non HDR Contents：Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game,
Custom (Game) HDR Contents：HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (included in Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super + resolution
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen split Software
Yes
-
My Display Preset Software
Yes
-
OnScreen Control Software
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (ver2.0)
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30 ~ 130KHz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort
1 (ver1.2)
-
- H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30 ~ 130KHz
-
- V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
56~75Hz
-
USB Type-C
1
-
USB Down-stream
2 (USB3.0)
-
Headphone Out
1
FREESYNC
-
HDMI / DP
52~75Hz (DP Only)
SPEAKER
-
Type
Rich Bass
-
Audio output
10W x 2( with Bluetooth)
DESIGN - STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º~15º
-
Height Adjustable Stand
100mm
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
9
-
Set (without Stand)
7.7
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C to Type-C, Gender (USB Tpye-A to Type-C), Cable holder
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
