We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" Class 4K UltraFine™ Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
42.5
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
1,000,000:1, On/Off
-
Response Time (GTG)
8ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB Down Stream
2 (USB3.1 Gen 1)
-
4:3 in Wide
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP, 4PBP)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+ Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
- H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
- V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
USB Type-C
Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) DP Alternate Mode / Data PD=7.5W for smart phone only
-
- H-Frequency
30 ~ 135kHz
-
- V-Frequency
56 ~ 61Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
RESOLUTION – PC
-
HDMI
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4)
HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)
-
DP
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C
3840x2160@60Hz
RESOLUTION – VIDEO
-
HDMI
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4)
HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)
-
USB-C
3840x2160@60Hz
SPEAKER
-
Type
Rich Bass
-
Audio output
10W x 2
DESIGN - COLOR
-
Frame
Matt Black
-
Back Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Matt Black
-
Base
Matt Black
DESIGN - STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 10º
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Language
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Type
Joystick
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
967 x 275 x 647.6
-
Set (without Stand)
967 x 70.6 x 575.2
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
15.9
-
Set (without Stand)
12.3
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, DP to DP Cable, HDMI Cable, USB Type A to C Gender, Easy Setup Guide, Calibration Report, Software CD
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Model
LSW240B
-
VESA Standard
200 x 200
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.