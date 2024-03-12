About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" Class 4K UltraFine™ Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" Class 4K UltraFine™ Monitor

43UD79-B

43" Class 4K UltraFine™ Monitor

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    42.5

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    1,000,000:1, On/Off

  • Response Time (GTG)

    8ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB Down Stream

    2 (USB3.1 Gen 1)

  • 4:3 in Wide

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP, 4PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • USB Type-C

    Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) DP Alternate Mode / Data PD=7.5W for smart phone only

  • - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

RESOLUTION – PC

  • HDMI

    HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4)
    HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)

  • DP

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C

    3840x2160@60Hz

RESOLUTION – VIDEO

  • HDMI

    HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4)
    HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)

  • USB-C

    3840x2160@60Hz

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Rich Bass

  • Audio output

    10W x 2

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Frame

    Matt Black

  • Back Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Matt Black

  • Base

    Matt Black

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 10º

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Language

    Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Type

    Joystick

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    967 x 275 x 647.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    967 x 70.6 x 575.2

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    15.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    12.3

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, DP to DP Cable, HDMI Cable, USB Type A to C Gender, Easy Setup Guide, Calibration Report, Software CD

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Model

    LSW240B

  • VESA Standard

    200 x 200

Our Picks for You 