49" Class 32:9 UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
49
-
Size (cm)
124.46
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.234 x 0.234 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Curved
Yes
HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
COLOR & CALIBRATION
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP/3PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160, 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
1
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 1440, 60Hz
-
USB-C
1
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 1440, 60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
85W
-
USB Downstream Port
4 (ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Rich Bass
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W (HDMI Input)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3 mm (Up)
1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1330 x 298 x 490 mm
-
Weight with Stand
15.2
-
Weight without Stand
12.6
-
Weight in Shipping
19.9
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
USB Type C to A Gender
Yes
