22” Widescreen LCD Monitor (23.0” diagonal)
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Entertainment
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
21.5
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
20000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
2ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
POWER
-
rmal On(Typ.)
39W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1W
-
DC Off(Max)
<1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
ez-Zooming
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Special Feature
f-Engine, HDCP, Fun Package, Headphone ou
MECHANIC
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
5º-17º
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
519(W)*193.2(D)*387.3(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
519(W)*63.4(D)*330.8(H)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.2
-
Set (without Stand)
4.1
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 Years
