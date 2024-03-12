Pocket Photo Printer

About Cookies on This Site

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm)

    72.4 x 120.9 x 24.0

  • Net Weight (g)

    212

IN & OUT

  • USB (v2.0) - Micro USB

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Mobile - iOS Mobile

    iOS Mobile, iOS PAD, Android Mobile

  • Bluetooth (v2.1_EDR)

    Yes

  • NFC Tagging

    Yes

  • Print Resolution

    313 dpi

  • Battery Type

    Li-Polymer (7.4V, 500mA)

  • Battery Charing Time

    1.5Hr

PAPER (ZINK)

  • Type - Z 2.0 (Non-Sticky Back)

    Yes

  • Resolution

    313dpi

  • Size

    2" x 3"

APPLICATION (APP.)

  • OS

    Android, iOS

  • Album

    Basic, User's, Print, Add, Delete, Name Modify

  • Main View - View (Basic)

    View (Basic), Magnifying, Delete / Move, Camera, Edit+ QR, Print/Share

  • SNS

    Facebook. Twitter

  • Edit+QR

    Filter, D-Day, QR setting, Photo card, Divide

  • Picture Format

    JPEG

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Power Adapter

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Zink Paper (Pouch) Z2.0(2" x 3", 5cm x 7.6cm)

    1

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

