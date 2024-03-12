We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pocket Photo Printer
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
72.4 x 120.9 x 24.0
-
Net Weight (g)
212
IN & OUT
-
USB (v2.0) - Micro USB
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Mobile - iOS Mobile
iOS Mobile, iOS PAD, Android Mobile
-
Bluetooth (v2.1_EDR)
Yes
-
NFC Tagging
Yes
-
Print Resolution
313 dpi
-
Battery Type
Li-Polymer (7.4V, 500mA)
-
Battery Charing Time
1.5Hr
PAPER (ZINK)
-
Type - Z 2.0 (Non-Sticky Back)
Yes
-
Resolution
313dpi
-
Size
2" x 3"
APPLICATION (APP.)
-
OS
Android, iOS
-
Album
Basic, User's, Print, Add, Delete, Name Modify
-
Main View - View (Basic)
View (Basic), Magnifying, Delete / Move, Camera, Edit+ QR, Print/Share
-
SNS
Facebook. Twitter
-
Edit+QR
Filter, D-Day, QR setting, Photo card, Divide
-
Picture Format
JPEG
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Power Adapter
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Zink Paper (Pouch) Z2.0(2" x 3", 5cm x 7.6cm)
1
-
Warranty Card
Yes
