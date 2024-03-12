About Cookies on This Site

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm)

    76 x 126 x 20

  • Net Weight

    221g

IN & OUT

  • Key LED - On/Off LED

    2 Color

  • Key LED - Battery Info LED

    2 Color

  • Key LED - Status LED

    2 Color

  • USB (v2.0) - Micro USB (Device)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Mobile - iOS Mobile

    Yes

  • Mobile - iOS PAD

    Yes

  • Mobile - Android Mobile

    Yes

  • Mobile - Android PAD

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - v2.1 EDR

    No

  • Bluetooth - v4.0

    Yes

  • NFC Tagging

    Yes

  • Printer Engine - Resolution

    313 x 600dpi

  • Built-In Battery - Type

    Li-Polymer (7.4V , 500mA)

  • Built-In Battery - Charing Time

    approximately 90mins

  • Picture Format

    JPEG, PNG

APPLICATION (APP.)

  • OS

    Android / iOS

  • Album

    User Created Album / Add Album / Delete Album / Album Name Modify

  • Main View

    Maginify Picture / Picture Delete / Shift / Camera / Thumbnail view / Edit + QR / Prink

  • SNS

    Facebook / Twitter

  • Edit+QR

    Filter / QR setting / Photo card / Division

PAPER (ZINK)

  • Type

    Z 2.0 (Non-Sticky Back / Z 2.5 (Sticky Back)

  • Size

    2" x 3"

  • Resolution

    313dpi

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual

    Quick Guide

  • Power Adapter

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Zink Paper (Pouch)

    Z2.0 (2" x 3", 5cm x 7.6cm) x 1

  • Paper #

    5ea

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

