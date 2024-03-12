We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG POCKET PHOTO
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
79 x 128 x 23.5
-
Net Weight
183g
IN & OUT
-
Key LED - On/Off LED
1 Color
-
Key LED - Battery Info LED
2 Color
-
Key LED - Status LED
1 Color
-
USB (v2.0) - Micro USB (Device)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Mobile - iOS Mobile
Yes
-
Mobile - iOS PAD
Yes
-
Mobile - Android Mobile
Yes
-
Mobile - Android PAD
Yes
-
Bluetooth - v4.0
Yes
-
Printer Engine - Resolution
313 x 600dpi
-
Printer Engine - Speed
60 sec
-
Printer Engine - Max Printing #
1000ea
-
Built-In Battery - Type
Li-Polymer (7.4V , 470mA)
-
Built-In Battery - Charing Time
approximately 90mins
-
Picture Format
JPEG, PNG
-
Print mode - Print rate
0.08ips
POWER
-
Power Consumption Max (per page)
34.49W
-
Power Consumption Avg (per page)
15.91W
APPLICATION (APP.)
-
OS
Android / iOS
-
Album
User Created Album / Add Album / Delete Album / Album Name Modify
-
Main View
Click to Enlarge / Photo Delete / Camera / Thumbnail view / Edit + QR / Print
-
SNS
Facebook / Twitter
-
Edit+QR
Filter / QR setting / Photo card / Division
PAPER (ZINK)
-
Size
2" x 3"
-
Resolution
313dpi
UPDATE
-
F/W Update
FOTA / PC Update
