-
Free gift: Dermathera protection case, The history of Whoo Intensive Nutritive Eye Cream Set (Valued $1,363), The history of Whoo First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence Special Set (Valued $1,208) and 2 x Lavida Calming Gel (Valued $580).
Protection case, Essence Set and Eye Cream Set will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.
LG Pra.L Signature Package
LG Pra.L Signature Package
*Emblem Acquisition
-Powder Room : Issued based on a subjective product evaluation targeting 30 members of the online community Powder Room's experience team, where products were provided by LG Electronics (2023).
-Encouragement Award at the 2023 Korea Brand Awards.
-The emblems were acquired in Korea.
The beginning of easy home care, Dermathera
Immediate anti-sagging effect
Accurate energy delivery
UV sterilization
Ergonomic design
Filling the skin firmly, Intensive Multicare
5in1 elasticity concentrated solution
Three customized care modes
Convenient design
-
LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1
-
LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
FUNCTION
-
Purpose of use
-
Elasticity Care Device
-
Main function
-
Intensive Care (Elasticity focused management from inside to outside of the skin for forehead, cheek, and chin areas), Eye Care (Close management for narrow and curved eye/mouth areas), Cooling Care (Pore care, makeup preparation, skin calming after going out)
-
Mode Operation time
-
Intensive Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 6 minutes, Heat on/off
Eye Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 3 minutes
Cooling Care: Once a day, 3 levels, 3 minutes
BATTERY
-
Charging time (hrs)
-
3
-
Battery spec
-
Li-ion, 3,000 mAh
-
Battery usage time
-
4 times (based on using Intensive Care 3 times a week, Eye Care 3 times a week, and Cooling Care once a day)
※10 times based on using Intensive Care mode alone once a day
EFFICACY
-
Clinical test result
-
Intensive Care: Compared to hand care, elasticity (cheek) improved 2.2 times, volume (cheek) improved 2.5 times
Eye Care: Compared to before use, under-eye elasticity improved by 16.1%, wrinkle area elasticity improved by 24.6%, under-eye bags improved by 27.6%, dark circles improved by 7.5%
-
Clinical test condition
-
Intensive Care: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate compared to hand use / 2021.4.26~7.21 / 21 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Eye Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Cooling Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
-
Remark
-
This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.
GENERAL
-
Model name
-
BLP1
-
Rated voltage
-
5V, 2A
SAFETY FEATURE
-
Material
-
Head: Durable, rust-resistant material that meets the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standard for medical use SUS316L, SGS allergy test completed for product appearance material.
-
Safety certification
-
Passed International Standard IEC62471 / July 29, 2021 / Intertek-C&E Korea
-
Safety sensor
-
Operates when both skin contact electrode and head are in contact: Intensive Care mode
Operates upon skin contact: Eye Care mode.
-
Temperature detection sensor
-
Based on Intensive Care mode: Heat is emitted through the ventilation holes, and the power automatically turns off when the head part heats up to 41°C or more.
SPEC
-
Color
-
Platinum white
-
Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
115.8 x 148.5 x 113
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
42.3 x 215 x 33.6
-
Net Weight (g)
-
375
-
Product head size (mm)
-
Φ52
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
FUNCTION
-
Purpose of use
-
Facial Line Care Device
-
Cartridge use time
-
300 shots per use / total 30,000 shots (Dots per shot : 15)
-
Main function
-
HIFU
-
Mode Operation time
-
5 levels
BATTERY
-
Charging time (hrs)
-
4
-
Battery spec
-
Li-ion 3,000 mAh(3.7 V)
-
Battery usage time
-
4
DISPLAY
-
Type
-
OLED (MONO)
-
Size (inch)
-
1.3
EFFICACY
-
Clinical test result
-
Skin tightening effect on Forehead 29.8%, Cheek 10.2% and Under chin 34.8%. Skin sagging improvement on Neck 15.4%, Facial line (skin tightening) 7.6% and angle 3.8%.
-
Clinical test condition
-
Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after device use / 2022.6.22~8.12 / 25 adult women (12 with sensitive skin, 13 with non-sensitive skin) used once a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center
-
Remark
-
This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.
GENERAL
-
Model name
-
BLQ1
-
Rated voltage
-
5V, 2A
SAFETY FEATURE
-
Material
-
Head: Medical grade SUS316L standard compliant material, PI film material, SGS allergy test completed for the appearance material that touches the skin.
SPEC
-
Color
-
White
-
Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
50.8 X 56.2 X 235.7
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
36 X 40 X 200
-
Net Weight (g)
-
280
-
Product head size (mm)
-
39.5 X 15.8
UV FUNCTION
-
Operation time (sec)
-
158
-
UV function
-
YES
Our Picks for You
-
Buy Directly
BLQ1.CHKPTO1
LG Pra.L Signature Package
-
