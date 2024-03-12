LG Pra.L Signature Package

About Cookies on This Site

  • Free gift: Dermathera protection case, The history of Whoo Intensive Nutritive Eye Cream Set (Valued $1,363), The history of Whoo First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence Special Set (Valued $1,208) and 2 x Lavida Calming Gel (Valued $580).
    Protection case, Essence Set and Eye Cream Set will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.

BLQ1.CHKPTO1

2
Angle view of LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1

BLP1

LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare BLP1
Angle view of LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1

BLQ1

LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1

This is the image of the Dermathera product.

*Emblem Acquisition

-Powder Room : Issued based on a subjective product evaluation targeting 30 members of the online community Powder Room's experience team, where products were provided by LG Electronics (2023).

-Encouragement Award at the 2023 Korea Brand Awards.

-The emblems were acquired in Korea.

The beginning of easy home care, Dermathera

This is an image showing the front of the product.

Immediate anti-sagging effect

It is an image showing the side of the product.

Accurate energy delivery

This is the image of the product on the cradle.

UV sterilization

This is an image using the product.

Ergonomic design

Intensive Multicare product is placed in a virtual space.

Filling the skin firmly, Intensive Multicare

Red light and blue light are coming out of the two Intensive Multicare products, respectively.

5in1 elasticity concentrated solution

One Intensive Multicare product is partially enlarged through three magnifiers.

Three customized care modes

An angle of 110 degrees is shown with the hand holding the Intensive Multicare.

Convenient design

Dimension (mm)

All Spec

FUNCTION

Purpose of use

Elasticity Care Device

Main function

Intensive Care (Elasticity focused management from inside to outside of the skin for forehead, cheek, and chin areas), Eye Care (Close management for narrow and curved eye/mouth areas), Cooling Care (Pore care, makeup preparation, skin calming after going out)

Mode Operation time

Intensive Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 6 minutes, Heat on/off
Eye Care: 3 times a week, 3 levels, 3 minutes
Cooling Care: Once a day, 3 levels, 3 minutes

BATTERY

Charging time (hrs)

3

Battery spec

Li-ion, 3,000 mAh

Battery usage time

4 times (based on using Intensive Care 3 times a week, Eye Care 3 times a week, and Cooling Care once a day)
※10 times based on using Intensive Care mode alone once a day

EFFICACY

Clinical test result

Intensive Care: Compared to hand care, elasticity (cheek) improved 2.2 times, volume (cheek) improved 2.5 times
Eye Care: Compared to before use, under-eye elasticity improved by 16.1%, wrinkle area elasticity improved by 24.6%, under-eye bags improved by 27.6%, dark circles improved by 7.5%

Clinical test condition

Intensive Care: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate compared to hand use / 2021.4.26~7.21 / 21 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Eye Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Vita 35 Serum / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.
Cooling Care: Human application test results: Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after use / 2021.5.3~7.30 / 23 adult women (including 6 with sensitive skin) used for 8 weeks / Global Medical Research Center Co., Ltd.

Remark

This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.

GENERAL

Model name

BLP1

Rated voltage

5V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

Material

Head: Durable, rust-resistant material that meets the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standard for medical use SUS316L, SGS allergy test completed for product appearance material.

Safety certification

Passed International Standard IEC62471 / July 29, 2021 / Intertek-C&E Korea

Safety sensor

Operates when both skin contact electrode and head are in contact: Intensive Care mode
Operates upon skin contact: Eye Care mode.

Temperature detection sensor

Based on Intensive Care mode: Heat is emitted through the ventilation holes, and the power automatically turns off when the head part heats up to 41°C or more.

SPEC

Color

Platinum white

Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

115.8 x 148.5 x 113

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

42.3 x 215 x 33.6

Net Weight (g)

375

Product head size (mm)

Φ52

Dimension (mm)

All Spec

FUNCTION

Purpose of use

Facial Line Care Device

Cartridge use time

300 shots per use / total 30,000 shots (Dots per shot : 15)

Main function

HIFU

Mode Operation time

5 levels

BATTERY

Charging time (hrs)

4

Battery spec

Li-ion 3,000 mAh(3.7 V)

Battery usage time

4

DISPLAY

Type

OLED (MONO)

Size (inch)

1.3

EFFICACY

Clinical test result

Skin tightening effect on Forehead 29.8%, Cheek 10.2% and Under chin 34.8%. Skin sagging improvement on Neck 15.4%, Facial line (skin tightening) 7.6% and angle 3.8%.

Clinical test condition

Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after device use / 2022.6.22~8.12 / 25 adult women (12 with sensitive skin, 13 with non-sensitive skin) used once a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center

Remark

This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.

GENERAL

Model name

BLQ1

Rated voltage

5V, 2A

SAFETY FEATURE

Material

Head: Medical grade SUS316L standard compliant material, PI film material, SGS allergy test completed for the appearance material that touches the skin.

SPEC

Color

White

Cradle Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

50.8 X 56.2 X 235.7

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

36 X 40 X 200

Net Weight (g)

280

Product head size (mm)

39.5 X 15.8

UV FUNCTION

Operation time (sec)

158

UV function

YES

