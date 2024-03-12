We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Extra 1-year TV Warranty
(Selected 2019 TV models)
01/01/2020 ~ 30/06/2021
10-28_LG_tv_web_EN_D_20200102
The retailers in Hong Kong:
1. 3D Home Electic Kitchen
2. 4K Life Technology Co.
3. A Plus Electrical
4. A.Andrews & Co. (Mail Order) Ltd.
5. A.I.C. FAVORABLE SHOP CENTRE
6. A1 DIGITAL
7. AA ZONE DIGITAL
8. Aaron's Electrical Co.
9. AC PRO
10. AC SHOP
11. Active Shop
12. Aeon Stores (Hong Kong) Co. Limited
13. Angel Voice Engineering Consultants Company
14. Asia Gas & Engineering Company Limited
15. AV HOME
16. AV Life
17. AV Outlet
18. AV Projects Ltd.
19. AVANTGARDE AUDIO LIMITED
20. Best Buy Audio-Visual Equipment Limited
21. Best Buy Electric Co., Ltd (BBE)
22. BEST LIFE
23. Big-D Trading Co., Limited
24. Broadway 百老匯
25. BUILT IN PRO KITCHEN CABINETRY & HOME APPLIANCE CENTRE
26. CD Paradise
27. Centralfield Computer Limited
28. CETA GROUP LIMITED
29. CHANCE ELECTRIC
30. Cheong Wang Electrical
31. Cheung Fat Electric Centre
32. China Club Audio & Video
33. Chung Tai Electrical Eng. Co.
34. Chung Yuen 中原
35. CITYONE ELECTRICAL CO.
36. CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
37. CMK 張毛記
38. Compumark System Trading (HK) Co. Ltd
39. COX BROTHERS ELECTRICAL CO
40. Crazy Mall
41. Create Implement Engineering Company
42. CYBER-PRO COMPUTER LIMITED
43. CYM Creative Limited
44. D-BASE
45. DCH Electrical Appliances butler Ltd.
46. DELON PHOTO & HI-FI CENTRE LTD.
47. Denkiya
48. Digi 2000 Telecom Co
49. Direct Consumer Distribution Centre
50. DOMAIN COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY LTD
51. DRAGON DESIGN & INTERIOR DECORATION CO
52. E One Electric Co
53. E one mark Co
54. Earner Development Limited
55. EASCO LIMITED
56. East Bron Electric Cimpany Ltd.
57. Eastech Systems Ltd.
58. Easy Buy
59. EASY ON (HK) LTD.
60. EASY STORE LIMITED
61. E-ELECTRIC STATION
62. EHOUSE ASIA CO.
63. Electric Care
64. ELECTRIC CENTRE
65. Electric Products Consumers' Purchasing Centre Ltd.
66. Electric Tung
67. Electrical Factory
68. Emmy Technology Development Limited
69. EPRO ELECTRONIC PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES
70. ERA ELECTRIC CENTRE LTD
71. E-Tech Electrical Company
72. E-TOWN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
73. Fiber Vision Technologies Limited
74. Fortress 豐澤 (HK Shop)
75. FOTOMAX (F.E.) LTD.
76. Free Life Home Appliance
77. Fu Shing Electrical Company
78. Fujimage Limited
79. FUNG LEE ELECTRIC CENTRE
80. G2 SYSTEM LTD.
81. General Electrical Co.
82. Glory Electrical Appliances and Sanitation Centre
83. Glory Home Appliance
84. Golam Electrical Co., Ltd.
85. GOLDEN PEAK GLOBAL TRADING COMPANY LIMITED
86. Green Electric
87. Green Life
88. H.K.J.J. COMPANY
89. Hai Fai Electric Co., Ltd.
90. HCF Technology Ltd.
91. HD Life Technology Co.
92. Headway Electrical
93. Hing Shing Electrical Company Limited
94. HK Consumer Product Supply Services Assoc. Ltd.
95. HK Suning
96. HKT (香港電訊)
97. HKTV MALL (LG Shop)
98. Holy Good Limited
99. Home Appliance Service Centre
100. Home Electrical Station
101. HONEST ELECTRICAL LIGHTING COMPANY
102. Hong Kong Adventist Hospital
103. Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited
104. Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants Association Members Purchase Service Centre
105. Hong Kong Electrical Appliances Co.
106. Hong Kong Electrical Co.,
107. Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union
108. Hong Kong Refrigeration & Electrical Co., Ltd.
109. Hoover Refrigeration Company
110. HoShop (International) Limited
111. Hung Kwong Electric Company
112. I & C Associates Limited
113. ID SHOP LTD
114. International Electrical City
115. IP Shop
116. Joyful Electric Limited
117. Ka Shing Electrical App. Co.
118. Kai Chun Industrial Co., Ltd.
119. KAI KWAN ELECTRICAL CO.
120. KAI YIP ELECTRIC CO.
121. KAM FAI ELECTRONICS LTD
122. Kam Fat Electric Works Television
123. Kei Yip Audio & Video Electrical Company Limited
124. Kin Ming Radio & Electric Co., Ltd.
125. Kin Ming 建明 (HKEC 香港電業城)
126. Kin Ming 建明 (Hong Kong Consumer Club 香港電器協會)
127. KINGS AUDIO DIGITAL
128. Kingsburg Trading (INT’L) Limited
129. Kingtory Limited
130. KINSHING TECHNOLOGY (HONG KONG) LTD.
131. Kung Sheung Luen Chung Wui
132. Kwan Kwang Electrical Company
133. Kwan Kwong Electrical Co., Ltd.
134. Kwok Kei Trading Company
135. KWUNTONG CITI-CALL
136. Lap Shun Electric Company
137. Leader Electrical Centre
138. Liberty In & Out Door Home Centre
139. Life Digital
140. Lohas Park Electrical Co., Ltd.
141. Lok Wah Apple Electrical Co.
142. Lok Wah Sun Tak Electrical Co
143. Long Ping Electrical Co.
144. Long Ping Sun Tak Electrical Co.
145. Luen Hing Electrical (HK) Ltd.
146. LUEN HOP ELECTRICAL CO
147. Luen Hop Electrical Holdings Ltd
148. LUEN KWONG ELECTRICAL CO.
149. MAN CHUNG ELECTRICAL CO.
150. Mantech Electrical Co.
151. MEI LUN ELECTRICAL CO.
152. Meide Wholesale
153. Ming Fung Hong Co.,Ltd.
154. Ming Tak Electrical Co.
155. MOBO PLUS
156. Modern AV Company
157. Modern Denki
158. MODERN ELECTRICAL & ENGINEERING CO.
159. Molecule International Limited
160. Money Worth Electrical Appliance Service Ctr.
161. Money Worth Service Centre
162. Mui Kee Electrical Company
163. MY HOME
164. MY SHOP LIMITED
165. Nakamura AV Centre Limited(中村影音中心有限公司)
166. Nam Yang Electrical Company
167. Narita Audio & Video Limited
168. National Cooking Range & Electrical
169. New Century Lighting & Electrical Co. Ltd
170. New Century Lighting and Electrical Company
171. NEW GENERATION CO.,LTD.
172. NEW IDEA OFFICE SUPPLIES
173. New Lee Tung AV Eng. Ltd.
174. New Meidik Family Electrical Co.
175. New Narita Limited
176. NEW WAI KO RADIO & ELECTRIC CO.
177. NLT AV ENGINEERING
178. NVT Online Shop
179. OK SHOP
180. On Chuen Electrical Co., Ltd.
181. One Station Electric
182. Pak Shing Houseware
183. Pak To Electrical Trading Company
184. PARK LANE
185. Patsy House Electrical Co. Ltd.
186. PHOENIX
187. Polygain Trading Ltd.
188. Prebon Limited
189. Pricerite com HK Limited
190. Pro Audio Development Limited
191. PRO HI FI (Audio & Video Consultant)
192. RADIO UNISON CO.LTD.
193. SANWA ELECTRICAL COMPANY
194. Shatin Electric
195. SHOPPING LTD.
196. Shui Hing Electrical Appliance Company
197. Shun Fat Electrical (Eng.) Co. Ltd.
198. Silvertech Communications Ltd.
199. SK Solution Limited
200. Sky Power Technology Limited
201. Smart Glory Electrical Co., Ltd.
202. SO GOOD ELECTRIC
203. Somme Ltd.
204. SPARK TEAM LIMITED
205. Speedy Air-Conditioning Co., Limited
206. STAR ELECTRIC
207. STEEDON A.V. CENTER
208. Sun Hing Electronics Co.
209. Sun Tak Lee Electrical
210. Sun Wui Electrical Appliances Limited
211. Sung Fat Electric Works
212. Super Bright Ltd.
213. Super Electric Club
214. Super King AV Centre
215. Sweet Home Electrical Appliances Centre
216. TAI FUNG ELECTRIC CO.
217. TAI HING ELECTRIC CO
218. Tai Lam Electric Cimpany
219. Tai Lee Electrical Company
220. TAI ON ELECTRICAL CO
221. TAI YUEN HONG RADIO & ELE CO
222. Tak Lee Electrictrial Engineer Co.
223. Tat Shing Electrical Co.
224. The One AV
225. Tinda Photo & Electrical Co.
226. TOMMY ELECTRIC CO.
227. Top Star Trading (HK) Limited
228. TRENDY TRADING COMPANY
229. Tricol Development Limited
230. TSUEN WAN TRADING COMPANY
231. Tung Chi Electrical Repairing Co.
232. TUNG MING ELECTRICAL CO.
233. Tung Tai Home-Appliance Limited
234. Tung Yuen Electrical Co., Ltd.
235. ULTRON DIGITAL
236. UNEEDPRO ELECTRIC CO
237. Union Well Development Ltd.
238. United Electric Trading Co., Ltd.
239. United Electrical Appliances Lighting & Cooking Range Centre
240. United Electrical Trading & Co.
241. UNITED HOME APPLIANCE
242. Universal Audio & Video Centre
243. Universal Champion Trading Ltd.
244. Universal Electrical Lamps Co.
245. Upway International Ltd
246. USAVE LIMITED
247. Vitamin Solution
248. VVDIGITAL COMPANY LIMITED
249. Wah Hing Electric Centre
250. Wah Shun Electric Co.
251. Wai Ming Electric Co. Limited
252. Wai Ming Electrical Co.
253. WAI MING ELECTRICAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
254. WAI SHING RADIO & ELECTRICAL CO.
255. WeWet Limited
256. WHAMPOA APPLIANCE HOME
257. Wing Fat Electrical Company
258. Wing Fu Trading Co.
259. Wing Hung Brothers Electrical Co., Ltd.
260. Wing Kwong 1st Electrical Appliances
261. WING LOI ELECTRIC APPLIANCE LTD
262. Wing Tat Electric Co.
263. Winner (Ming Kee) Radio & Electric Co.
264. Wisdom Well Technology Ltd
265. Wong's Television & Electrical Enginering
266. Worldwide Electric Company
267. Yan Kwong Electrical Co.
268. Yau Pong Electric Co.,
269. Ying Cheong Electric Ware Co., Ltd.
270. YOHO Hong Kong Limited
271. Yours Electrical Centre
272. Yuen Hing Appliances Limited
273. 工商優惠店
274. 友聯電器行
275. 生活電器
276. 利聯空調影音設備 (工程) 有限公司
277. 協興電器行
278. 旺旺影音
279. 金昇影音電器有限公司
280. 南匡發展有限公司
281. 英光無線電器行
282. 家庭電器服務中心
283. 家電氣
284. 泰旺工程有限公司
285. 海暉燈飾電器公司
286. 海龍電業公司
287. 國輝電業
288. 崇傑公司
289. 凱誼電器行
290. 最好電業
291. 華偉行無線電器行
292. 暉柏(香港)有限公司
293. 誠信設計裝飾工程公司
294. 電器直銷中心
295. 電器通家電冷氣直銷批發
296. 電器匯貿易公司
297. 福源數碼
298. 鋒鐽工程公司
299. 聯運空調工程貿易公司
300. 藝華電業工程有限公司
The retailers in Macau:
1. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS TIN LEI LDA.
2. NEW YAOHAN
3. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS CHEOK IAN LDA
4. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS HOI UN
5. ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS LUCKY
6. Artigos Electricos U Chao
7. CIA. DE ART. ELECT. LEI LEONG KEI, LDA
8. Fortress 豐澤 (Macau Shop)
9. Jinlong Electrical Supermarket Ltd.
10. LOJA DE ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS VENG LEI HONG KEI
11. NEW LIFE ELECTRICAL LIMITED
12. OI VA ARTIGOS ELECTRICOS
13. ROYAL ELECTRONICS SQUARE CO., LTD.
14. SOC. COM. ART. ELECT. LDA
15. Tai Peng Electronics And Appliances
Gift Redemption Terms & Conditions：
1) Customers cannot register or redeem the gifts within the designated period, it is deemed as to renounce the claim of the promotion gift.
2) All valid supporting documents for gift redemption are for one transaction only.
3) The gift redemption registrant should be the purchaser of the LG products. Otherwise, the registration shall be disqualified.
4) Gift item is available while stock lasts.
5) The redeemed item cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.
6) Should redeemed item be LG Electronics products, it will be under the existing warranty scheme of LG Electronics HK Ltd.
7) To the fullest extent permitted by law, LG Electronics HK Limited shall not be held liable where customers are not informed by
a designated authorized retailer of this promotion, nor shall LG Electronics HK Limited be held accountable for any behavior
or negligence of the designated retailers.
8) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless
of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:
- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;
- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or
- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion
9) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption
of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.
10) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.
11) The offers are only applicable at specified retailers in Hong Kong.
12) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.
13). The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .
All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.
14). Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.
*Confirmation SMS is only available with the valid Hong Kong mobile number provided
Redemption Customer Service Hotline：(852) 3580 2908
Last Update: 24 May, 2021