LG Pra.L Dermathera 21-day Guaranteed Program

Terms and Conditions



Purchase





1. This program is only valid for the orders purchase made at lg.com/hk during April 26 - May 6 2024.

2. The participation quota of this program is 20, in a first come first served basis.

3. By participating this program, you agree that you will be legally bound to the Terms and Conditions. Customers must pay for the product in full amount with credit cards, orders paid with installments or Alipay are not considered as valid.

4. The program cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions at lg.com/hk, except member price and welcome coupon.

5. Order must be delivered and received in 3 days from order date.

6. Customers can try using LG Pra.L Dermathera for a period of 21 days (calendar days) after receiving the product.

7. Each customer can only make one order, purchasing 1 quantity. Acknowledge that entries from using multiple accounts are not permitted and all such entries will be disqualified and the quota awarded forfeited.

8. When submiting product review on LG official website, please use the same email address you entered for the order. After submitting the review, please inbox the screenshot to LG Facebook. We will contact you about the gift arrangements.

9. If for any reason of this program is not capable of running as planned as a result of any (including but not limited to) technical failures, unauthorised intervention, computer virus, mobile network failure, tampering, fraud or any other causes beyond our control which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity, we reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this program and to disqualify any individual who (whether directly or indirectly) causes (or has caused) the problem.

10. A person who is not a party to this program registration shall not have any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Ordinance (Chapter 623 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to enforce any term of this program.

11. The final decision regarding this program is in the sole discretion of LG HK.

12. In case of any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.

Return

1. Return request must be made within 21 days (calendar days) upon receiving products by contacting LG Customer Service https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/contact-us/

2. LG Customer Service team will send customers an online form to fill out the return request, customers must submit the form within 2 days upon receiving, to complete the return request.

3. Product pick up will be arranged upon return request approval by LG HK.

4. LG HK will contact customer to arrange pick up, the pick up address must be the same as delivery address as marked in the order.





Inspection and Refund

1. In no event shall LG be liable for product damages arising from improper use, participant ‘s negligence or wilful misconduct. All return items should be in good and undamaged conditions with all items included, not limited to packaging, user manual, every accessories and equipment.

2. LG HK will be responsible for final inspection on the product.

3. Refund will be made when product inspection is approved, customers will receive the money 7-14 working days upon return approval in their credit card account.

4. Refund can be conditional depending on the overall quality of the product returned, and it will be solely justified by LG HK.

5. For any disapproved cased, no refund will be made. Customers need to bear the re-delivery charges if customers request to get back the product item.



