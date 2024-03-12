We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
18.7L Dehumidifier (Made in Korea)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Dehumidification (30℃ / 80% RH)
18.7L
-
Dehumidification (27℃ / 60% RH)
10L
-
Power Rating
220-240V / 50Hz
-
Watt (W)
254 (30℃/80% RH) / 210 (27℃/60% RH)
-
Energy Factor
1.98
-
Energy Grade
1
-
Type
Compressor
-
Refrigerant Type
R-134a
-
Noise Level (High / Low)
38/35
FEATURES
-
Display
LED
-
Control Type
Micom (On/Off)
-
Button
Push
-
Timer
1Hr - 8Hr
-
Mode
Laundry / Spot Dry / Auto Dehumidifying
-
Fan Type
Turbo
-
Fan Speed
2
-
Air Flow CMM (High / Low)
2.7 / 2.0
-
Automatic Shut-Off System
Yes
-
Automatic Defrost System
Yes
-
Low Temperature Operation (℃)
5℃
-
Bucket Full Indicator
Yes
-
Bucket Volume (Liter)
4.0
-
Bucket Loading Direction
Front
-
Easy-Roll Caster
2 Ways
-
Filter
Pre Filter 3M Multi Protection
SIZE
-
Dimensions (Width X Height X Depth) mm
398*609*293
-
Net Weight (kg)
19.5kg
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
-
Country of Origin
Korea
