311L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GC-B409SLQL

311L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GC-B409SLQL

311L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    311

  • Refrigerator

    225

  • Freezer

    86

COOLING SYSTEM

  • Type

    Bottom Freezer

  • Compressor

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE

  • Finishing

    Platinum Silver

  • Digital Display

    LED

  • - Controller Type

    Button

  • - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

  • Temperature Control

    Electronic

  • Digital Sensors

    Yes

  • Super Freezing

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf

    3

  • - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Door Basket

    7

  • - 2L Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • - Bottle Guide

    Yes

  • - Dairy Box

    1

  • - Bucket, Dairy

    1

  • Vegetable Crisper

    Drawer (Transparent)

  • - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer

    Yes

  • -Transparent Drawer (Dot)

    3

  • - Extra Freezer Drawer

    1

  • - Normal Ice Tray

    1

STANDARD

  • Energy Label

    Grade 1

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    595 x 1907 x 643

  • Weight (kg)

    75

